CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.61. 5,042,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,081,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

