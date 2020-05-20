Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Down 41.4% in May

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,404. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Diodes by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Diodes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. 184,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Diodes has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

