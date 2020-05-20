Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.6%.
NYSE DX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 15,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Dynex Capital news, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,390.00. Insiders bought 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
