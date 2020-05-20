Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.6%.

NYSE DX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 15,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 118.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynex Capital news, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,390.00. Insiders bought 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

