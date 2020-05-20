Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $340,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,919,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,768,000 after purchasing an additional 681,300 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

LLY traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.70. 2,339,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,588. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

