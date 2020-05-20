Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,748,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,694,053. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

