Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. 31,800,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

