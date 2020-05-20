Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Falcon Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 3,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,210. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $207.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at $668,080.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.