Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,728 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 8.2% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after buying an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $785,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 263.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

