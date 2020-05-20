Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

