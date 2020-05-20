Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Gilead Sciences worth $380,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,124,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,190,868. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

