Harley-Davidson Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

HOG stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

