Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,032 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,452. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.89. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

