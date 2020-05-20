Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

