Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,901. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

