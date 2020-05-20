Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fiserv by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,305,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,687. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

