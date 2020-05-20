Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $347,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.95. 4,427,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

