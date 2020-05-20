Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

LLY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.70. 2,339,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

