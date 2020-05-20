Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $889,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 80,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. The firm has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

