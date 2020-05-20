Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. 7,020,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,408. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

