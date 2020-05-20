Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 11,208,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,401. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

