Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,131,000 after buying an additional 604,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

