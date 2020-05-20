Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.01 on Tuesday, hitting $382.88. 1,721,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $389.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total value of $600,011.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,459 shares of company stock worth $117,153,450 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

