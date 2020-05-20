Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,979. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.