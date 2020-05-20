Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,173 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of HD stock traded down $7.25 on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,379,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $219.36. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

