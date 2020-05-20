Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,295 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 244.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.78. 1,200,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,013. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

