Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 5,670 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 945.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.73. 5,210,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,769. The company has a market capitalization of $279.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.90 and a 200 day moving average of $287.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

