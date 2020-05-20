Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 7,480 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. 17,836,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,514. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

