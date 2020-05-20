Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,636 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,600 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 569.6% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 185,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 157,644 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,885.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 400,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,106,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

