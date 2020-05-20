Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Home Depot stock traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,379,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.36. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.