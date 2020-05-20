Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

HD traded down $7.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,379,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

