Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $278,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,043,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,045,996. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

