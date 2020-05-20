iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $205,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,763,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

