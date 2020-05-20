Kane Biotech (KNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech stock remained flat at $C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday. 13,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,318. Kane Biotech has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.