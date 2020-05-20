Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KIT stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,013.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 22.40 and a quick ratio of 21.79.

In other news, insider Katrina Hart purchased 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.72 ($13,152.75).

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

