Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 24,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,504. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

