Lucia Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,381. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

