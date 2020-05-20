Lucia Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 294.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 741,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,812. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

