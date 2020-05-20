Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

TXN stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,527,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,901. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

