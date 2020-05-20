Lucia Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2,471.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,858,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

