Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases 8,392 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,212.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.22. 7,632,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,901. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

