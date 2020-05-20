Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,819 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,373.49. 1,279,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,025. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,329.48. The firm has a market cap of $947.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

