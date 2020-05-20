Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.3% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,642.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

HD traded down $7.25 on Tuesday, hitting $238.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,378,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

