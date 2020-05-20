Lucia Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.04. 5,261,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average is $165.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at $193,584,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,778 shares of company stock worth $64,870,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

