Madison Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.20. 21,377,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,438,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.95. The stock has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

