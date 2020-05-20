Madison Wealth Management Buys 3,930 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SCHC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 549,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,231. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

