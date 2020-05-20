Madison Wealth Management Buys 5,189 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 814,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,761,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

