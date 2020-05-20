Madison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 5.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

