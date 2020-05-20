Madison Wealth Management Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 5,056,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,617. The stock has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.