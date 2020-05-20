Madison Wealth Management Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,820. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.81 and its 200-day moving average is $195.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.