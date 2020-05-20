Madison Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 998.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.67. 805,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.